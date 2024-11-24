Marissa B. Espineli Sells 38,333 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 38,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,808,167.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Innodata Price Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Innodata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOD. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth $8,142,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Innodata by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 324.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.