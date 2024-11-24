Mark A. Emkes Sells 16,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,292.80. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,740.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,095 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,026,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 228,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in CoreCivic by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 498,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 212,569 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

