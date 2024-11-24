Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.11). 141,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 606,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.06).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.90) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MRL
Marlowe Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Peter M. R. Gaze purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £46,350 ($58,104.55). 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marlowe
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.