Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.11). 141,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 606,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.90) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRL

Marlowe Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 434.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.69 million, a PE ratio of -2,342.86 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Peter M. R. Gaze purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £46,350 ($58,104.55). 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marlowe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.