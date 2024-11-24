Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 279,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 230,673 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 53,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,757 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000.

JAAA opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

