Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $768,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMR. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

