Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,395,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $297.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $298.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

