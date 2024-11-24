Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14,613.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,270,000 after purchasing an additional 257,345 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 193,428 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of FSTA opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

