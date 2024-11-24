MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in MetLife by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $86.59 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

