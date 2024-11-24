MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 78,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,283,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

