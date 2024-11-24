Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 900 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 182.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

