Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.20% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $28.02 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.