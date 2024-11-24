Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after acquiring an additional 864,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 930,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 492,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.