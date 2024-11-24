Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $268,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $897.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $908.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $755.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



