NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,537,065.66. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,803 shares of company stock worth $1,755,307. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

