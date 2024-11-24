Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $799,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

