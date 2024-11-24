NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

