Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 14,762 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 59,669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.