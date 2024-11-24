Nwam LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.08 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

