Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 13,122 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IBUY stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

