Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 6,835 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

