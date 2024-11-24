Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $238.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.20 and a 1 year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

