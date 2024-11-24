Okabena Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 65,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.