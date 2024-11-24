Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 11,723 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 6.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.