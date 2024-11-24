Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 497 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,249,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

HDB opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.