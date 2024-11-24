Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.15, a PEG ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 78.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

