On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Holdings Reduced by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 17.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 189.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 471,323 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 1.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 53.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Up 3.5 %

ONON stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Williams Trading raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

