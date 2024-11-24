O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Reduced by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,227.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,101.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,255.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

