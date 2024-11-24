Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,917 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $159.29 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.