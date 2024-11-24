Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

CALF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

