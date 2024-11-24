Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

