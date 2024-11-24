Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 420,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 256,094 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 148,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 570,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.50 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

