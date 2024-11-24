Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 18,850 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 414,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.