Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 591,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $294.34 and a one year high of $410.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.78. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

