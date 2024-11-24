Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

