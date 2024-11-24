Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 5.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $40,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $280,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

