Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,047,000 after buying an additional 785,539 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 188.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after buying an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 316.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,981,000 after buying an additional 463,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 171.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 354,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

