Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $62.65 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,483 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $62,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $319.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.18 and a 200-day moving average of $269.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $332.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

