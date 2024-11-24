Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,516 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $207.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

