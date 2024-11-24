Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,990 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

