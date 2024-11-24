Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,000 Heramba Electric plc (NASDAQ:PITA)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heramba Electric plc (NASDAQ:PITA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Heramba Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PITA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. Heramba Electric plc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

About Heramba Electric

Heramba Electric is a special purpose company which focused on investing in companies with technologies and capabilities that can accelerate the decarbonization of commercial transportation. Heramba Electric, formerly known as Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

