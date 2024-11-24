Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

NYSE GNRC opened at $189.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after buying an additional 266,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 678.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

