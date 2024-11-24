Pitcairn Co. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 166,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

