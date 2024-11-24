Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Powell Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $289.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82. Powell Industries has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $364.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.
Insider Transactions at Powell Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Powell Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.