PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.