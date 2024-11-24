Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) CEO Sells $898,275.00 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.