Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) CEO Sells $898,275.00 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PBH opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
