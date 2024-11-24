Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.53. Approximately 43,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 17,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Prosus Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

Prosus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

