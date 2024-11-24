QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

