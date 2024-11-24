Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after buying an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,006 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $105,185,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

