Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.77.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $230.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.