Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Occidental Petroleum stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

OXY opened at $51.93 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

